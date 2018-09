SIDNEY — HackShack Eleete Motors will be hosting a car wash Saturday, Sept. 29, to help raise funds for the Sidney City Schools levy campaign.

The car wash will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1300 Wapakoneta Ave.

All proceeds will go to the levy campaign. Donations will also be accepted.

For more information, contact Jason Kelly, 937-492-1883.