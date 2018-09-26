Sidney homecoming festivities begin Thursday

SIDNEY — “Vintage Hollywood” is the theme of the 2018 Sidney High School homecoming activities.

Homecoming kicks off Thursday, Sept. 27, with a homecoming parade at 6:10 p.m. It starts at the fairgrounds and ends by the gym before the start of the varsity volleyball game.

A pep rally will be held Friday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m. in the high school gym.

The king and queen will be crowned Friday night with the announcement of the court beginning at 6:20 p.m.

The homecoming dance will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the high school cafeteria.

Queen candidates for homecoming are

Alina Kindle, daughter of Paul and Lisa Kindle; Ava Money, daughter of Blake Money and Shannon O’Leary; Madison Osborne, daughter of William Osborne and Dora Inman; Megan Piatt, daughter of Mike and Sandy Piatt; Avery Roberts, daughter of Brandon and Dawn Roberts; Elaine Wiesenmayer, daughter of Rob Wiesenmayer and Carmen Heintz; and Emma Wiford, daughter of Andy and Jen Wiford.

King candidates are Patrick Acedera, son of Terrance and Clarita Oldham; Colin Freistuhler, son of Terry and Missie Freistuhler; Caleb Harris, son of Tim and Krista Harris; Noah Houts, son of Tyson and Beth Houts; Josiah Hudgins, son of Charlice Hudgins and Steve Hunt; Keith Lee, son of Keith and Beth Lee; and Ratez Roberts, son of Danielle Landrum.