New Knoxville board reviews general fund

NEW KNOXVILLE – New Knoxville’s Board of Education met Monday night to hear about new hires and an increase in general fund income compared to one year earlier.

Treasurer Amy Reineke reported that August’s $3,810,830 general fund is 7 percent higher than it was one year earlier, which represents an extra $249,417.74.

Reineke also reported the 2017-18 costs of the school’s bus fleet totaled $23,655.56. Maintenance costs for the vans totaled $1577.28.

On other financial action, they approved Reineke’s recommendation to transfer funding from the general fund to the building fund in an amount equal to 0.25 percent/1.25 percent income tax levy revenue received in FY 2108. Further, it was agreed to transfer $21,778.07 from the replacement fund to the project fund. Finally, it was agreed to transfer the $23,515 balance of the Kuhlman Trust to be used for the purchase of student Chromebooks.

New hires for the school district are Paul Boeke as an eighth-grade girls’ basketball coach, Jim Wellman as Little Rangers girls’ basketball coach, Kort Fledderjohan as Little Rangers boys’ basketball coach, Pam Bergman as junior high cheer coach, Kathie Kelley as a bus driver and Rob Sniegowski as a substitute bus driver. Jenny Miltner was hired as a substitute teacher.

The board accepted a $100 donation from Jerry and Monica VanderHorst and $350 donation from Steve Trout, both for the Athletic department. The Adult Volleyball group donated $600 for the General Fund.

A VoAg bus route to New Bremen was approved. Approved was a joint agreement to appoint the Business Advisory Council of the Auglaize Educational Service Center to serve as the business council for the school. The board also approved a resolution to retain the professional services of Pepple and Waggoner, LTD, for legal matters regarding education and operation of the school system.

They also approved $1012.21 in supplemental income for the Gatekeeper adviser for the 2018-19 school year.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

