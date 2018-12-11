FL schools to get new security cameras

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Board of Education met, Nov. 19.

The main topics of discussion were college credit classes and safety upgrades to the school’s security camera system.

The meeting opened with a unanimous agreement to pay the school’s bills. The middle school principal then reported on the junior high’s senior citizens’ brunch.

The board then received an update about high school classes in government or pre-calculus that were taught through Urbana University and were provided with a breakdown of the costs associated with the programs.

Apparently, Chromebook computers being used by the school had become infected with malware of some kind. The computers were power washed and reset to factory default, getting rid of the virus.

Public wifi will be installed and made available for the school community to use during school events, separate from the school’s main network, according to the board.

New bids for the school’s busing service were discussed; the new prices are better. The bidding process is done through the Southwestern Ohio Purchasing Council. The board had been considering purchasing a new bus.

New board policies promulgated by Neola were unanimously signed off on.

The board approved all requests for sick leave and extended leave.

The board approved a request for a student to graduate early.

A presentation was made to the board about replacements for the outdated security system. Several cameras are failing, and the software is outdated. Four options were proposed, the first of which was to do nothing. Another involved putting in new cameras but not updating the software, which would cost $12,400. A third option is adding blind spot cameras and replacing old cameras, which would cost $49,525. The final option, which was a combination of the two previous plans, involves the installation of blind spot cameras, replacing failing cameras and updating the security software, which would cost $59,375.

The board then approved motions to buy new security cameras and set the date of the next meeting.

By Christopher Bulfinch For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

