Audit Committee reports to Russia BOE

RUSSIA — The Russia Local School Board of Education met, Nov. 15.

Members of the School Board Audit Committee presented, financial reports were reviewed and the board heard from a number of teachers.

The School Board Audit Committee met with members Josh Francis and Doug Hoying present.

The board reviewed the status of GAAP reporting for fiscal year 2018, and a report is being prepared by Carol Riggle. The state audit for FY17 and FY18 is due to begin at any time; however, the state has not yet contacted the board’s office to schedule.

The board unanimously approved the paying of all bills, in addition to reviewing a financial report and updated spending plan. They also reviewed a monthly financial plan. Appropriations modifications were also approved in response to a report about changes in revenues certified by the Shelby County auditor. The ServeOhio Grant was increased by $1,000, IDEA-B Restoration was increased by $692.71 and Title I was increased by $79.48.

Several local school faculty members, including Jana Salisbury, Mary Dapore, Andrea Raterman, Jill Schwieterman and Lori Lawrence, attended the meeting to discuss the possibility of lengthening the kindergarten school day from half a day to a full day. Community members Chris Timmerman and Michelle Schneible were also present.

All proposals for adding substitute teachers, tutors and coaches passed, as did a motion to approve a contract with NEOLA Inc. to help the district move policies over to a digital format. The board also approved a motion to approve a Grade 8 overnight field trip to Washington, D.C., and a motion to accept $500 from the Dan and Ann Monnier family for scholarship purposes.

Principal Marcus Bixler reported that parent-teacher conferences had gone well and that the Veterans’ Day assembly had gone well, as had a number of student-faculty collaboration and community engagement projects.

By Christopher Bulfinch For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

