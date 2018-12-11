Bertke wins Fort Loramie bee

FORT LORAMIE — After nine rounds of spelling, the word “youthful” resulted in the Fort Loramie Spelling Bee’s champion being named.

Ella Bertke, daughter of Matt and Julie Bertke, is this year’s champion. Ella is a sixth-grader. The runner-up was fifth-grader Landen Drees, son of David and Peggy Drees.

The annual competition for students in fourth through eighth grades took place, Friday, Dec. 7, in the Fort Loramie Elementary School.

Ella will advance to the regional spelling bee in Lima as the elementary representative and Christian McGee, son of Kelly and Shannon McGee, who was the top junior high speller, will be the junior high representative.

Overall, 24 students participated, while Frank Turner was the pronouncer, and Laurie Nosek and Lisa Schmiesing were the judges.