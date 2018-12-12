Liening wins HA Geography Bee

SIDNEY — Owen Liening, son of Travis and Emily Liening, won the school competition of the National Geographic Bee recently at Holy Angels School in Sidney. The school GeoBee was the first round of the 31st annual National Geographic Bee, a competition designed to inspire and reward students’ curiosity about the world. Questions cover not only geography, but also cultures, physical features, history, and earth science. The school champions, including Owen, will take an online test; up to 100 of the top scorers on that test in each state will then be eligible to compete in their State GeoBee.

The winners of the State GeoBees receive an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. next May to participate in the GeoBee national championship, competing for cash prizes, scholarships, and an all-expense-paid Lindbald expedition to the Galapagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour II.

Second place winner of the GeoBee held at Holy Angels was Anika Arcikauskas, seventh-grade, while third-place went to Carter Rigel, fifth-grade. Other grade level competitors included Alex Goubeaux and Jackson Kennedy, fourth-grade; John Ratermann, fifth-grade; Marcus Allen, sixth-grade; Ashlyn Hamblin, seventh-grade; and Samuel LaForme and Nathan Sollmann, eighth-grade.