Osher Institute announces classes

DAYTON — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Dayton, 300 College Park, Dayton, has announced classes for the winter session, from Jan. 14 through Feb. 25.

The institute is a community outreach program that brings people to campus to participate in seminars led mostly by other volunteers. Some of this winter’s classes are “Earth’s Environment: Past, Present and Future, “The Trump Administration: An Economic Analysis; “Film Noir 8: G-Men!,” “Sacramental Theology and the Baltimore Catechism,” “Jazz Vocalists,” “The Dayton Bombe Project in Historical Perspective,” “The Electoral College: Keep, Alter, Abolish?” and “Real News? Fake News? What Is News?.” There are many others. More than 65 seminars will be offered.

There are no exams or grades. People must be at least 50 to enroll. For a fee of $80, a student can take as many courses as he likes. Classes fill quickly. Registration is open. To register, call 937-229-2605.