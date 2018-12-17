Edison faculty honored

PIQUA — Edison State Community College faculty members Sandra Streitenberger and Dustin Wenrich have been named recipients of the 2018 Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award from the Southwestern Ohio Council for High Education (SOCHE).

The instructors were honored at the Faculty Excellence Awards luncheon in November at the Dayton Art Institute.

Each year SOCHE hosts a faculty awards banquet honoring excellence in teaching at member institutions. Edison State nominated award-winners based on the institution’s criteria, with special consideration of demonstrated excellence and awards received throughout the past academic year.

Edison State faculty members joined colleagues from SOCHE’s 23 member institutions honored at the banquet, including the Air Force Institute of Technology, the University of Dayton, Wittenberg University and Wright State University.

“We are so proud that Professor Sandra Streitenberger and Professor Dustin Wenrich have been recognized as Faculty Excellence Award winners through the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education,” said Edison State Provost Chris Spradlin. “They are truly excellent in the classroom, and their dedication to helping students succeed is second to none. Sandra and Dustin also put in many extra hours serving the college by leading initiatives, chairing committees and attending events. We can’t thank them enough for all that they do for their students and their colleagues at Edison State.”

Streitenberger, associate professor of accounting, has been among the most visible proponents of Edison’s STEMM event for young women and has been out in front as a champion and role model to emulate. She has served as an extraordinary example to senior professionals, as well as an inspiration to development staff at the beginning of their careers.

Dustin Wenrich, professor of communication and humanities, has served as Edison State Education Association president for a number of years and advises Edison State’s Student Senate. Furthermore, he contributes to a number of English Department activities.