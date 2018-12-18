Tax abatement to cost school district

MINSTER — The Minster School District Board of Education met Monday, Dec. 18, to hear about the income consequences of a Nidec tax abatement, get an update on a potential grant to enhance elementary school security, recognize student achievement and accept two donations.

Treasurer Laura Klosterman reported that the 43 percent tax abatement granted to Nidec Minster Corp. for the next five years will cost the school district $240,000. She added that some of the lost income might be made up if Nidec hires Minster residents to fill the 25 new positions anticipated to result from the $6,050,000 addition.

Klosterman also said the school’s Workers’ Compensation School Safety and Security grant application had moved to the second level and it may receive a $40,000 grant to help pay for a $65,900 security upgrade in the elementary school. The project would pay for 11 access entry points and 35 security cameras.

In her report to the board, elementary school Principal Leanne Keller said fall, third-grade, Dec. 10 OST reading results reported that 60 percent met proficiency standards, as compared to 65 percent in 2016 and 86 percent in 2017.

Keller also announced the winners of the spelling bees for grades 4, 5 and 6. Fourth-grade winners were Jackson Corona, Tyler Bergman, Makaylee Limbert, Chance Hagaman and alternate Collin Cedarleaf; fifth-grade winners were Chase Spencer, DJ Bensman, Chase Dirksen, Matthew Puthoff and alternate David Rowell; sixth-grade winners were Sophie Werling, Allison Zhang, Sarah Carney, Alli Manwell and alternate Leanne Wendeln.

High School Principal Dr. Jason Spencer said eight students had scored in the 90th or higher percentile in the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test (PSAT). They were Kaitlyn Wolf (98th), Courtney Kemper (97th), Andrew Heitkamp (95th), Ethan Lehmkuhl (95th), Rachel Kitzmiller (94th), Luke Jacobs (93rd), Gwenolyn Meiring (93rd), and Samantha Baldwin (90th).

The board accepted two donations. The Minster Service Club gave $250 and the Minster Civic Association gave $500.

Superintendent Brenda Boeke told the board that there are several bills on Gov. Kaisich’s desk awaiting signature that affect schools.

HB 491 would allow different ways for high school seniors to get their diplomas. HB 58 will require the State Board of Education to adopt a model curriculum for cursive handwriting for kindergarten to fifth grades.

The board approved Boeke’s recommendation to pay $3,470 for membership in the Ohio School Board Association as well as $250 for coverage under its Legal Assistance Board.

The board agreed to meet Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. for their 2019 organizational meeting, where they would name a new board president. Boeke added that it would be at this time that they would open the meeting to discussion of the 2019/2020 school calendar, which is planned to be approved in February.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

