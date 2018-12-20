‘Christmas with the Fooltys’

Northwood Elementary School staff performed “Christmas with the Footlys” for students Tuesday. The skit was written by a staff member Meg Raterman. The Footly family loves Santa so much that they try to capture him so they can throw him a special party. Santa (Superintendent Bob Humble), top photo, watches two of his reindeer portrayed by Cheryl Clark, left, and Kelly Barker. In the photo below, Santa holds a present and a cake as elves (Sarah Steenrod, far left, and Jen Wiford watch in anticipation of the big event.

