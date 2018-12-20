Claypool announces his retirement

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston School District is looking for a new superintendent.

Larry Claypool announced his retirement at the board of education’s recent meeting. The board accepted his retirement resignation with “regret.”

“I knew when I turned 66 I wanted to retired,” said Claypool. “I turn 66 in February so I knew this would be my last year with the district and I would retire in July.”

Claypool said during the November board of education meeting, the Midwest Regional Education Service Center gave a presentation to the board about conducting a superintendent’s search.

“I knew the search couldn’t start until I put in my letter of retirement,” said Claypool.

Claypool, who has been in education for 23 years, has served as the H-H superintendent for eight years.

“I’m excited abut how the district has done the past eight years,” he said. “The board is very supportive going forward with the superintendent’s search.

“God has been very good to me at Hardin-Houston,” he said. “Christina (his wife) and I love it here. I ready to see what the next chapter of my life brings.”

His retirement is effective July 31, 2019.

As part of Claypool’s retirement announcement, he board approved the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center to conduct the search for the new superintendent. Applications are now being accepted.

The board also approved a three-day, unpaid suspension of duties for Louis Reindel for insubordination, effective Feb. 11-13, 2019. This comes as a result of two days without pay unauthorized leave of absence.

According to Claypool, Reindel, who is a bus driver for the district, is also a full-time pastor.

“He had a church-related mission in November and used his personal days, but didn’t have enough for the time he was off,” said Claypool. “Because he was unable to work those two days, he (Reindel) broke his contract with the board.”

Board policy, he said, calls for a three-day suspension without pay.

“He and I have talked about it and he understands the board’s policy,” said Claypool.

In other business, the board:

• Authorized the third-grade reading test to be administered using paper and pencil for the 2019-2020 school year.

• Authorized the renewal of membership to the Ohio School Boards Association for 2019, including subscriptions for School Management News and Briefcase.

Principal Ryan Maier was approved as president pro tem for the board’s reorganizational meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 14, at 6:45 p.m.

The board entered into executive session with no actions taken.

The next board meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m., following the reorganizational meeting.

