Aspire program graduates eight

PIQUA — Dana Pingeton, of Sidney, and Jessica Greer, of Maplewood, were among eight students who graduated from the Upper Valley Career Center Aspire program, Dec. 12 in Piqua.

This celebration was attended by Upper Valley Career Center and Aspire staff members, family, friends and guest speaker T.J. Armstrong, Aspire Program manager.

Scott Nail, Upper Valley Career Center Adult Division director, welcomed those in attendance and commended the graduates for achieving this milestone accomplishment.

Armstrong congratulated the graduates on their success and offered words of inspiration. He encouraged them to look forward and reminded them they have opened the door to unlimited opportunities.

Naill and Armstrong awarded the diplomas.

Others receiving them were Russell Newhouse, of Covington, Angela Thornton, of Greenville, Kyle Calvert, Kayla Kruchkow and Angelica Negrete, all of Piqua, and Christy Hilleary, of Troy.

Upper Valley Career Center operates Aspire classes in sites across Miami, Shelby and Darke counties, as well as online. Participants may prepare for their general equivalency diplomas (GED), refresh skills needed for employment or advancement or prepare for post-secondary transitions.

For information or to enroll, call 937-778-1980 or email thomasons@uppervalleycc.org.