UVCC names Students of Month

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center Student Services Director Matt Meyer released the names of the Career Center’s High School Students-of-the-Month for November 2018.

According to Meyer, students from each program are named for the honor to recognize extra effort and to encourage development of leadership, scholarship, citizenship and community service abilities throughout the year.

The local honorees for November were:

Anna: Anthony Billing, Carpentry I (Government); Zachary Goguen, Design and Digital Print Technologies II; Dallas Poeppelman, Discovery; Brandi Weber, Exercise Science I (English 11).

Botkins: Travis Deitler, Pre-Engineering and Design Technologies II (Guided Study); Lauren Meyer, Interactive Media I.

Fairlawn: Erick Brooks, Discovery; Thomas (TJ) Carr, Ag and Power Technologies I (Science 11); Bailey Massengill, Cosmetology I, Alivia Meyers, Early Childhood Education and Care II.

Fort Loramie: Danielle Berning, Landscape Management I; Nathan Hess, Electrical Trades I; Kyla Holthaus, Cosmetology II; Rylee Poeppelman, Cosmetology II.

Houston: Connor Drury, Ag and Power Technologies II (English).

Sidney: Kyra Edwards, Teacher Academy I; Richard Wooddell, Auto Services II.