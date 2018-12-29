SNAPSHOTCompany Name: Edison State Community CollegeAddress: 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua, OH 45356Telephone: 937-778-8600Email: info@edisonohio.eduWebsite: www.edisonohio.eduProducts: College/higher educationEmployees: 138 full-time employeesDate Founded: 1973Top Officer: Dr. Doreen LarsonOwnership: State Institution of Higher Education

PIQUA — In 1973, Edison State was chartered under provisions of the Ohio Revised Code as the first general and technical college in the state of Ohio. Now in its fifth decade of providing high-quality, affordable education, Edison State Community College is committed today and, in the future, to being a valuable resource, responding to the needs of students and broader communities served. With so much to offer and ongoing processes that assure consistent quality, Edison State remains committed to creating a sustained, significant impact in the region.

Edison State’s main campus is located across Interstate 75 from the historic city of Piqua, Ohio, and sits on a 131-acre rural plain among agricultural fields and neighboring educational institutions. A wide range of college level coursework from a variety of disciplines can also be found at the Edison State campus conveniently located in Greenville, Ohio. In addition to the available courses for credit, the Darke County Campus provides business and industry training. In 2019, additional campus locations are set to open in Troy and Eaton, and offer a wide variety of courses and resources, which mirror those found at the main campus.

Edison State offers nearly 40 associate degree programs and over 70 certificate and short-term technical certificate programs designed to help students enter a new career field or advance in their current role. A broad range of baccalaureate transfer programs, developmental coursework, and continuing education offerings are also available and designed to result in university transfer, career advancement, and workforce development.

In addition to traditional learning pathways, Edison State came on the scene as an approved Registered Apprenticeship Sponsor in 2017.

Edison State has a long-standing relationship with a variety of companies to support apprenticeship programs under their state approved sponsorships including Emerson in Sidney and FRAM in Greenville. Under these partnerships Edison State proctors tests for the related hours of instruction in the electrical, toolmaker and machine repair apprenticeships.

The new Edison State Registered Apprenticeship Sponsor program builds upon the pre-apprenticeship programs found at both Upper Valley Career Center and the Miami Valley Career Technology Center along with enhancing the apprenticeship potential for industries throughout the region.

Edison State’s Center for Workforce Development also contributes to the economic success of area businesses, industries and private sector organizations by providing affordable and convenient professional development opportunities. The Center offers an array of services that are invaluable to economic success and provides training that can help individuals manage people and projects, advance in their profession, or simply sharpen skills.

New to the College is Edison State Works — a workforce connector hub. This initiative is intended to facilitate the connection of programs and services—with students, staff, businesses, industries and residents of Darke, Miami and Shelby counties and beyond. The West Hall area of the Piqua Campus serves as a connection hub for area businesses and organizations with the intent to raise awareness, build and strengthen relationships and further develop workforce opportunities to benefit our region. Edison State Works is committed to “Generating the NEXT Workforce” by promoting a method by which students, faculty, staff, business and industry partners, community partners, and alumni may connect.

While today’s imminent opportunities may be replaced by new and different areas of growth tomorrow, the importance of strengthening ties with regional workforce leaders is realized. Edison State has created meaningful partnerships with some of the region’s leading employers to provide students with hands-on experience and knowledge applicable to today’s workforce needs. Increasing enrollment and advancing technology have Edison State prepared to be a trusted resource for its community, as it has been since its inception.