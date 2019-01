SIDNEY — Holy Angels students and teachers were all decked out in their Christmas best/worst on Tuesday, Dec. 12, for Ugly Sweater Day. The event was organized by the Holy Angels Student Council . Each student paid $1 to wear jeans with their sweaters ,and the proceeds were used to buy Christmas gifts for the residents at Dorothy Love. First place for the Ugliest Sweater was Mabel Francis, while her sister, Ziva took second place. Ian Stiver was the third-place winner.

