Applications accepted for local OSU scholarships

SIDNEY — The Ohio State Alumni Club of Shelby County is accepting applications for the 2019-2020 fall semester scholarships. To qualify, applicants must either live in, or attend school in Shelby County.

Through funding to the local chapter by Emerson Climate Technologies, the Ralph Stolle Academic Scholarship Fund and ongoing fundraising by the Shelby County Alumni Club, the organization is able to offer five academic scholarships.

Two additional $1,000 non-renewable scholarships to honor Sidney, Ohio, and Shelby County bicentennial celebrations will be offered this year. These scholarships will not be offered permanently – only in 2019 and 2020.

Applications are due to the Alumni Club no later than Jan. 25, 2019. Anyone interested in obtaining an application should contact Dana Geuy at 937-492-8749