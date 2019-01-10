New Bremen K-8 building almost ready for bids

NEW BREMEN – At their two-part meeting Wednesday night, the New Bremen Board of Education elected a new board president and vice-president during the annual organizational portion and agreed on meeting dates and times. During the regular meeting, Superintendent Jason Schrader told the board that the elementary building project is almost ready to go up for bids and he plans to begin informational meetings.

For the 2019 term, Shelly Busse was elected board president and Scott Bertke was named vice president.

Schrader said he had reviewed the specifications of the new $20 million K-8 building project with architect firm Garmann Miller and expected the project to be out for bids by Jan. 24, with bids coming back in by the end of February. He added when the school district knows how much the project will cost they could add in any additional features as the budget allowed. He anticipated an April 28 groundbreaking,

Schrader also said he will be ready to begin monthly meetings to update the public about the progress of the construction of the building. He said the first public meeting will be Jan. 30. Updates on time and place would be publicized via website, newsletter and other media sources. He also said the project details on the school’s website had been updated.

The Board approved the transfer of property located at 6822 State Route 274 from the Anna School District to New Bremen at the request of the property owner.

In keeping with state regulations in dealing with the purchase of school performance bonds, Treasurer Jill Ahlers was given permission to deal with these bonds up to $25,000. Further, the Board to appoint Schrader as purchasing agent for the district with the authority to expend money from previously approved appropriations.

K-6 principal Diane Kramer said that they have 58 children registered for kindergarten screening on March 25-26. She sad that number is consistent in with previous years. She also said second nine week report cards would go out Feb. 11.

Athletic Director Gary Jones reported that the new scoreboards for football, softball and baseball were ordered but they had no delivery date yet. He also said his department would like to add bowling as part of the varsity awards program this winter

Grades 7 to 12 principal Marcus Overman said Nightlock Lockdown Door Barricade devices for the high school have been ordered and will be installed once they arrive. He said Sami Hemmelgarn was awarded the first Cardinal Character Award. He also said the school’s Techno Birds had qualified for state competition on Feb. 23.

Under consent agenda items, the board also approved a donation of $1,162.63 from the New Bremen Back Pack Plus Program to assist with unpaid school fees. They also approved payment of General Paid Bills of $80,025.90 and $7,768.97 in lunchroom fees.

Other new business items included approval of the annual appropriation resolution. Schrader said since they had received the Amended Certificate of Estimated Resources from the Auglaize County Auditor’s office, permanent appropriations of $7,511,636.88 could be adopted. The report showed that K-8 portions of the funds had some decreases in expected amounts. For example, the K-8 LFI fund amounted to $3,856,760, the local share was $2,614,187/16, and state share was 2.227,366.84. All other funds showed increases.

Also, the board approved the estimated revenues for the fiscal year 2018-19 of $14,272,880.08. The board also approved a comprehensive report on the school district’s fiscal year 2019 appropriations totaling $17,879143.93.

They also heard a presentation by the elementary school Lego League as the children prepare to participate in District competition in Toledo.

The board agreed to meet on the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m., with the exception of January and December when they meet on the second Wednesday.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.