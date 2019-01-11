Scholarships applications open

FORT LORAMIE — The applications for the 2019 Fort Loramie Education Foundation Scholarships will be distributed to students by Katie Francis, the Fort Loramie High School guidance counselor, Jan. 22.

All applications should be mailed to the Fort Loramie Education Foundation, P. O. Box 118, Fort Loramie, OH 45845. The applications must be postmarked by March 1. The scholarship recipients will be announced at the annual Academic Achievement Banquet, April 24.

To obtain information and criteria regarding the scholarships, visit www.loramie.k12.oh.us, select Community Support Groups/Fort Loramie Education Foundation and click on scholarship information. Or email FLEF@loramie.K12.oh.us.