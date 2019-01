Fairlawn High School held its homecoming dance Saturday night. Lauren Dudgeon, 18, daughter of Lance Dudgeon, of Quincy, and Shannon Roach, of Sidney, was crowned queen. Lucas Smith, 18, son of Josie Watren, of Sidney, was the homecoming king.

Fairlawn High School held its homecoming dance Saturday night. Lauren Dudgeon, 18, daughter of Lance Dudgeon, of Quincy, and Shannon Roach, of Sidney, was crowned queen. Lucas Smith, 18, son of Josie Watren, of Sidney, was the homecoming king. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_FAIRLAWN-QK-2019.jpg Fairlawn High School held its homecoming dance Saturday night. Lauren Dudgeon, 18, daughter of Lance Dudgeon, of Quincy, and Shannon Roach, of Sidney, was crowned queen. Lucas Smith, 18, son of Josie Watren, of Sidney, was the homecoming king. Photo courtesy Todd Acker