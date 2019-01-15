New Bremen BOE re-elects board president

MINSTER — The Minster Schools Board of Education met Jan. 14 to set annual organizational goals for 2019 and to recognize student achievement.

Re-elected as the board president was Kurt Forsthoefel, and Connie Meiring will continue as vice-president. The board agreed to meet the third Monday of each month at 8 p.m.

Junior/Senior High School Principal Dr. Jason Spencer said that Madeline Magato had been named as Auglaize County’s winner of the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award Program. This award was established by the Ohio Educational Service Center Association to promote and recognize outstanding academic achievement. One senior from each county in Ohio receives this annual honor.

Elementary School Principal Leanne Keller reported that Nate Hanson was the winner of the grades 4 to 8 spelling bee. She also said they are working toward the district’s 90 percent proficiency goals, with more success in math than reading. Keller also said report cards will go out Jan. 23.

Gifted Program Coordinator Katie Eilerman reported progress on aligning state guidelines to meet the educational needs of the approximately 500 gifted students in the district. She said they had moved from a grade of F in 2016/2017 to a D in the 2017/2018 school year and had begun testing grades 2 to 8 to get a more complete picture of student needs. This testing included an academic interest inventory completed by each student, which was incorporated in that student’s written education plan.

Superintendent Brenda Boecke received permission to allow the annual Youth Leadership Association to attend the Model UN in Mineral Wells, West Virginia.

Boecke also reported that the $10.3 million junior high/high school building renovation project is 62 percent complete.

Treasurer Laura Klosterman reported that Bus No. 5 was sold for $4,150, with the new owner taking possession in March. She added construction of the new bus will begin Feb. 4, and it will be delivered the end of that month.

Klosterman said they are undergoing a new, online procurement process of cafeteria purchases, ensuring adherence to federal purchase guidelines.

Finally, she said she, Boecke and Mike Timmerman are working with Drew Koenig of STAN Engineering to create a new school maintenance plan.

The board approved a one-year contract with Becky Anderson as the junior high and high school solo and ensemble accompanist. They also agreed to pay $500 per semester for each college course taught by the district teachers.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

