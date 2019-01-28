Sidney students win spelling bees

SIDNEY – Elementary schools in the Sidney City School District as well as Sidney Middle School recently held their school-wide spelling bees. The winner and runner-up(s) at each school will go on to compete in the citywide spelling bee in on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at Sidney Middle School.

Emerson Elementary held their spelling bee on Nov. 29, 2018. Twenty-four students in third- and fourth-grades, as well as fifth-grade students from Sidney Middle School, participated in the bee, which went 21 rounds. Fifth-grade student Keegan Conley, son of Matt and Dana Conley, won the bee by correctly spelling “percussion.” Fifth-grade student Pratisth Agarwal, son of Krishna and Neha Agarwal, was the runner-up. Jaclyn Schmeising, speech pathologist, was the pronouncer. SMS Assistant Principal Dan Barnes, Intervention Specialist Shelley Angell and Superintendent Bob Humble were the judges.

Northwood Elementary held their spelling bee on Dec. 5, 2018. Twenty-five students in third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade participated in the bee, which went 13 rounds for the first place, with numerous additional rounds for first and second runner-up spots. Fifth-grade student Vincent Miller, son of Dustin and Amber Miller, won the bee by correctly spelling “furled.” Third-grade student Conor Hanke, son of Ryan and Jill Hanke, was the first runner-up, with fifth-grade student Myles Steenrod, son of Andy and Andrea Steenrod, finishing as the second runner-up. Retired SCS Gifted and Talented Coordinator Meggan Weaver was the pronouncer. Instructional Support Specialist Lindsay Geuy, Superintedent Bob Humble and SCS Communications Coordinator Tiffany Rank were the judges.

Longfellow Elementary held their spelling bee on Dec. 11, 2018. Twenty-eight students in third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade participated in the bee, which went nine rounds. Fifth-grade student Braylon Fisher, son of David Fisher and Tara Wolover, won the bee by correctly spelling “infinity.” Fifth-grade student Salimata Sao, daughter of Mamadou Sao and Halima Sawadogo, was the runner-up. Kristen Gehret, speech pathologist, was the pronouncer. School board member Linda Meininger, Ricki Unterbrink of Amos Memorial Public Library and Instructional Aide Cindy Biddel were the judges.

Whittier Elementary held their spelling bee on Dec. 13, 2018. Nineteen students in third-, fourth- and fifth-grade participated in the bee. Fourth-grade student Lindan Stewart, daughter of Allan and Natalie Stewart, won the bee by correctly spelling “dormer.” Fifth grade-student Michael Locker, III, son of Michael and Jessica Locker, was the first runner-up. Speech Pathologist Erin Koesters, speech pathologist, was the pronouncer. Principal Keith Helmlinger, Instructional Aide Kris Masteller and Library Aide Brooke Marshall were the judges.

Sidney Middle School held their spelling bee on Dec. 10, 2018. Twenty-eight students in sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade participated in the bee, which went nine rounds to reach a winner and runner up. Sixth-grade student Tatum Werntz, daughter of TJ Werntz and Tina Wooddell, won the bee by correctly spelling “gondolier.” Seventh-grade student Owen Deam, son of Dave and Katie Deam, was first runner-up. A spell-off between Kyla Rush and Ryleigh Wagner-Topp went for another 13 rounds for second runner-up. Kyla eventually beat out Ryleigh and too the second runner-up spot. Kyla is seventh-grader and the daughter of Yvonne Parke. Instructional Support Specialist Jill Hanke was the pronouncer. SMS School Counselor Melissa Schneider, retired SCS Gifted and Talented Coordinator Meggan Weaver, and Latchkey Coordinator Paige Barker were the judges.

In the event of inclement weather on Feb. 5, 2019, the citywide bee will take place Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019- at Sidney Middle School, beginning at 6:30 p.m.