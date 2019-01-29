RUSSIA — Russia High School has released its honor roll for the second nine weeks of the 2018-19 school year.

Highest honors (4.0)

Grade 7: Levi DeLaet, Emmalee Fisher, Felix Francis, Eva Goubeaux, Saige Hoying, Laci Phlipot, Jaela Shappie and Victoria Sherman.

Grade 8: Kody Barhorst, Cecelia Borchers, Ross Fiessinger, Abigail Fisher, Eliza Gariety, Reese Goubeaux, Makena Hoying, Kaylina McClenen, Anna Meyer, Xavier Phlipot, Simone Puthoff, Zane Shappie, Kate Sherman and Audrey Stickel.

Grade 9: Makenna Borchers, Ava Daniel, Sophie Francis, Riley Hammonds, Ella Hoehne, Rachel Hoying, Ethan Luthman, Jonas Magoto, Jordan Meyer, Aiden Shappie and Emily Sunderland.

Grade 10: Austin Cordonnier, Jake Goubeax, Hanna Heitkamp, Braden Hiatt, Jenna Monnin, Katelyn Monnin, Kendall Monnin, Kelsey Robinson, Ashley Scott and Becca Seger.

Grade 11: Jessica Colby, Kayla Coverstone, Andrew Deloye, Alana Gariety, Abigail Grillot, Natalie Klosterman, Dawson Luthman, Andrea Monnin, Caleb Monnin, Olivia Moorman, Sarah Pinchot, Jason Siefring, Christian Stueve, Hayley Supinger, Jessica York, Alexus Booker (UVCC), Alexis Fairchild (UVCC), Klaryssa O’Reilly (UVCC) and Korbin Shefbuch (UVCC).

Grade 12: Savannah Albers, Shea Borchers, Augustine Cordonnier, Jenna Cordonnier, Madison Courter, Emma Delaet, Anna Fiessinger, Samantha Gaerke, Gavin George, Gregory Goubeaux, Kennedie Goubeaux, Kaylee Hiatt, Daniel Kearns, Lee Magoto, Claire Meyer, Kaleb Sowards, Henry Tumbusch, Hannah Vallandingham, Morgan Wenrick, Justin Seger (PSEOP), Faith Apple (UVCC), Raven Boerger (UVCC), Evan Coverstone (UVCC), Breanna Kittel (UVCC) and Tyler Scott (UVCC).

Special honors (3.6 – 3.999)

Grade 7: Emma Dapore, Lily Fullenkamp, Alexandria Gaerke, Kori Goubeaux, Isabella Magoto, Veronica Poling, Ben Rinderle, Madison Rose, Carly Scott and Sophia Vallandingham.

Grade 8: Michael Bell, Jilian Chapman, Kelby Doseck, Kaden Markham, Isabelle McClenen, Alexis Monnin and Miah Monnin.

Grade 9: Lauren Borchers, Ambrose Cordonnier, Bailey Pohlman, Jackson Sherman, Lucy Tumbusch, Olivia Vallandingham, Isabel Voisard and Leanne York.

Grade 10: Jonathan Bell, Karsen Boerger, Lauren Monnier and Drew Sherman.

Grade 11: Adam Dapore, Ajay Seger, Joshua Bergman (UVCC) and Owen Counts (UVCC).

Grade 12: Carter Francis, Evan Monnier, Chloe Oakley, Laurissa Poling, William Sherman, Grace Voisard, Katelynn Heuing (UVCC), Hunter Lloyd (UVCC) and Rebecca Osborne (UVCC).

Honors (3.2 – 3.599)

Grade 7: Cameron Clark, Lillie Heitkamp, Adam Hoehne, Brooklyn Klosterman, Callie Lloyd, Brayden Monnin, Carley Supinger, Lily York and Mary York.

Grade 8: Seth Hiatt, Chase Stueve, Lindsey Vastano and Jenna York.

Grade 9: Jaclyn Bensman and Braden Lochard.

Grade 10: Olivia Cook, Casey DeLaet, Victoria Heuing, Simon Hicks, Alyssa Magoto, Jalyn Osborne and Kenzi Voisard.

Grade 11: Max Bohman, Clare Caldwell, Mason Dapore, Alex Seger, Noah Grogean (UVCC), Gabriel Richardson (UVCC) and Kegan Shefbuch (UVCC).

Grade 12: Jordan Busse, Michael York and Jarrod Westfall (UVCC).