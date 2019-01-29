SIDNEY — Holy Angels School has released its honor roll for the second quarter of the 2018-19 school year.

Seventh grade

First honors

Claire Adams, J.D. Barhorst, Ryan Fitchpatrick, Hannah Liening, Madison O’Leary, Mara O’Leary, Valerie Rindler, Jenna Rismiller, Samantha Sargeant, and Emilee VanSkiver

Second honors

Anika Arcikauskas, Janessa Coverstone, Skyler DeNise, Camryn Edwards, Mabel Francis, Ashlyn Geise, Taylor Geise, Ashlyn Hamblin, Seth Kennedy, Cecilia Klinger, Lily Peltier, Noel Petersen, Ethan Stiver, and Leah Zimmerman

Eighth grade

First honors

David Brunner, Justin Chapman, Dylan Geise, Brandon Jones, Tori Lachey, Samuel LaForme, Jude Schmiesing, and Nathan Sollmann

Second honors

Kaitlyn Fortkamp, Jacob Hawrot, Kailey Higgins, Elijah Holthaus, Kai Reese, Lucille Ritze, and Abe Schmiesing.