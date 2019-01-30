Sidney resident to Intern at Super Bowl LIII

LIMA — For the three days leading up to Super Bowl LIII, nine University of Northwestern Ohio Sport Marketing and Management students, along with two professors, will be working events surrounding the game as interns in Atlanta. All nine students will be working as volunteers for Super Bowl Live which is essentially a fan village leading up to the big game on Feb. 3, 2019.

Austin Arnold, of Sidney, along with Craig Mell, Lima, Ohio, Yasmeen Mack, Lansing, Michigan, Sydney Morrell, Lansing, Michigan, Kara Timmons, Hagerstown, Maryland, Aubrey Brunst, Harrison, Ohio, MacKenzie Watson, Batavia, Ohio, Grace Jackson, Louisville, Ohio, and Adam Smith, Delphos, Ohio, left Jan. 30 for their internship.

All of the students’ internships are run through the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee, the centralized planning entity for Super Bowl LIII. This organization acts as the liaison between the NFL, city of Atlanta, and the local surrounding community and is responsible for helping to plan, organize and support activities and events which will enhance the Super Bowl experience for the city, the state, and the Southeast region.

Super Bowl Live is a free event made up of concerts and fan experiences such as the Tostitos Cantina where NFL legends will stop by to compete in various challenges while greeting fans, along with football tosses and virtual reality experiences for families. The fan village will also highlight Atlanta’s vibrant culture and music scene at Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta.

Students are going to be assisting with a variety of activities relating to the Super Bowl Live events and professors Julia Etzkorn and Phil Gunder are hopeful that students will see all the work that goes into making the Super Bowl not just a game, but an entire fan experience.

“I want them to see what goes into executing a huge event like this, to be able to experience it first-hand and gain experience on a large-scale setting like the Super Bowl. The best part is that they will be able to make connections here that could help them obtain jobs within the sports industry when they graduate,” said Etzkorn.