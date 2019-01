ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson University has announced its dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2018 academic year.

Emily Fulk, of Sidney, is among the students recognized for their outstanding academic achievement. Fulk is a 2015 graduate of Sidney High School, and she is the daughter of Roger and Vicki Fulk, of Sidney.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0.