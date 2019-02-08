Local students in state choir

SIDNEY — Three singers from Shelby County schools auditioned and were selected to sing with the Ohio Music Educators Association All-State High School Choir.

The vocalists were part of an elite ensemble of 161 singers from around the state. Featured from Fairlawn Local Schools was Caroline Scott, daughter of Emily Scott; from Lehman Catholic High School was Maddy Wiseman, daughter of Lori and Tom Wiseman; and from Sidney High School was Delaney Wilson, daughter of Stephanie and Charles Wilson.

These singers prepared nine pieces of very difficult repertoire to share at the OMEA Professional Development Conference in Cleveland.