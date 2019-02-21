SCS sets kindergarten registration, screening

SIDNEY – Sidney City Schools kindergarten screening and registration for the 2019-20 school year will be held April 1-5, 2019, at Connection Point Church, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney. Children must be five years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2019, to enroll in the Sidney City Schools kindergarten program.

To schedule a screening time, parents/guardians are asked to contact Deb Kaufman at the Board of Education office, 937-497-2200. An appointment is required in order to attend the screening. Screening sessions will begin at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., and will last approximately 90 minutes. Do not call the church office to schedule an appointment.

Parents are reminded they must bring a copy of their child’s legal birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency. The parent of any child who is under a custody ruling must also present a certified copy of the entire decree or child custody order with the time stamp and judge’s signature.

Please share this information with friends or relatives who may have a child of kindergarten age.

Below is a list of schools and the dates for screening/registration

• Monday, April 1, Emerson

• Tuesday, April 2, Longfellow

• Wednesday, April 3, Emerson

• Thursday, April 4, Longfellow

• Friday, April 5, Catch up day for anyone who missed or could not attend on his or her school’s day,

Call Sidney City Schools Board of Education at 937-497-2200 to schedule the child’s screening appointment.