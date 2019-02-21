Board updated on SHS projects

SIDNEY — Updates on two projects were given during Tuesday night’s Sidney City Schools Board of Education meeting.

Jason McLain, director of business operations, reported the Sidney High School air conditioning project in the music wing is progressing on schedule. The pad for the air conditioning unit has been poured and borders will be installed around the grassy area.Pipe valve fabrications have been ordered and the pump for the unit has arrived. The chiller is en route.

The drawings for the project have been forwarded to the electrician handling the work.

“Everything is on schedule to begin by April,” said McLain.

Athletic Director Mitch Hoying reported on the progress for the student athletic center. Completion date, said Hoying, is by Thanksgiving 2019.

Ferguson Construction is the general contractor for the project, he said. The project has gone out for bids and Hoying expects the majority of the work to be completed by local contractors.

The original target price for the project was $390,000. However, he said, because of some changes, the project now stands at $420,000.

“We’ll have a final price next week,” said Hoying. “The Sidney Athletic Boosters will be getting a loan for the project. We have $100,000 pledged through the Community Foundation right now.

“We’ve asked all booster groups for assistance with the project and I think we’ll get around $70,000 from them.We should hit the 50 percent pledge mark within the next two weeks,” said Hoying. “We still have some large scale donors in the background (to still donate) We are counting on the same people who have helped us in the past.”

Construction on the project will begin during the fall sports season, said Hoying.

Donations are being used to fund the project. No district money is being used for the project.

A resolution to sell an old service center on Poplar Street owned by the district was approved. The public auction is planned for March 2. Proceeds from the auction will go into the district’s permanent improvement fund.

New facility rental rates and fees were approved by the board. All school-related groups, said Treasurer Mike Watkins, are not charged for use of the facilities.

At the high school, the following areas can be rented: auditorium for performances, $300 nonprofit group, $400 commercial profit group; auditorium for rehearsal/banquets, $75 nonprofits and $110 commercial profit group; large gymnasium, $300 nonprofit, $500 commercial profit group; small gymnasium, $100 nonprofit, $150 commercial profit group; cafeteria, $150 nonprofit group, $300 commercial profit group; kitchen, $200 nonprofit group, $300 commercial profit group.

Other locations which can be rented include Sidney Memorial Stadium, $1,250 nonprofit group, $2,500 commercial profit group; SHS track with restrooms, $250 no lights and $400 with lights for nonprofit group, and $400 no lights and $550 with lights for commercial profit groups; SHS concession sand, $500 nonprofit group, $500 commercial profit groups.

Sidney Middle School locations include the auditorium, large gymnasium, small gymnasium and cafeteria/kitchen/auditeria. Other locations which can be rented include the Northwood gymnasium, elementary multipurpose room, classrooms and the BOE community room.

Rentals during June, July and August will have an additional 15 percent fee for staffing due to the staff not being present in the summer.

A custodian must be on duty during all events. An hourly fee will be charged for the hours a custodian is needed.

A maintenance fee will be charged for any event that includes district maintenance staff to be an event. This would include snow removal, salting the facility or fixing an issue caused by the renter.

“it’s been at least eight years since we’ve changed any of the fees,” said Watkins. “We also added something with maintenance and technology.”

Watkins said the facility was rented recently and there was inclement weather. The renter didn’t cancel the event and the district had to make sure the parking lots were plowed and sidewalks shoveled. Because maintenance fees weren’t included in the precious agreement, the school district couldn’t charge the renter for the employees time removing the snow.

The board recognized three Sidney High School students for recent accomplishments. Delaney Wilson was honored for being named to the OMEA All-State Choir. Nobel Zhou was named to the OMEA All-State Orchestra.

Jaden Humphrey was a winner for the American Legion Americanism and Government test.The program is sponsored by the American Legion and Sidney High School has had 31 state champions in the program. Humphrey received a free trip to Gettysburg and Washington, D.C. for being named a state winner.

In other business, the board:

• Accepted the resignations of Abigail Morris, aide, effective Jan. 25, and Emily Moore, physical education, effective May 28, and the retirement of Angie St. Myers, custodian, May 30.

• Hired Cheryl Clark as a home instructor teacher on an as needed basis, $26.89 per hour

• Hired Carrie Watkins and Roxanna Chivington as certified substitute teachers, $90 per day.

• Hired John Scheu, van driver, $17 per hour; and Sharon Herbert, aide, $11.68 per hour, and cook, $10.06 per hour, as classified substitutes on a one-year, as needed contracts.

• Approved spring coaching supplemental contracts for Victoria Purk, SMS softball, $1,935; Frank Crea, SMS baseball, $2,709; Corum Cotterman, junior varsity baseball, $2,515; Frank Guillozet, varsity assistant baseball, $3,482; Wade New, SMS baseball, $3,482; Ian Klinger, boys track coach, $3,869; Ruthie Baker, Girls track coach, $5,417; Allan Egert, assistant track, $4,286; Joe Stockton, assistant track, $3,289; Evan Baker, assistant track, $4,063; Frank Hall, SMS track, $3,657; Joe Spangler, SMS track, $3,657; ShaRhonda Johnson, SMS track, $2,709; Donovan Gregory, boys tennis coach, $2,322; and Kyle Coleman, spring strength coach, $1,548, and summer strength coach, $1,548.

• Approved a supplemental contract for Corum Cotterman, SMS T-school monitor, $26 per hour.

• Approved supplemental contracts for the before/after school program for Kerri Adkins, Nichole Jackson, Aaron Berning, Leah Finke, Brandi Clune, Wendy Humble, Kathryn Straman, Bridget Steed, Carey Bonifas, Robyn Gossard and Chad Grimm, $26 per hour each; and Summer VanHook, Julie Helman, Kris Masterller, Judith Shepherd, Ellen Feree, Terri Klosterman, Chase Clark and Michaela Topalov, $12.97 per hour each.

• Approved supplemental contracts for the Bridges Program at Sidney Alternative School for Charlie Tucker, $1,200, Kevin Stapleton, $1,200, and Nathan Christian, $600.

• Approved supplemental contract for Beth Abbott of up to 20 extended days at $402.63 per day.

• Approved supplemental contract for Jim McCracken for game help. McCracken will work athletic events per the OHSAA guidelines.

The board’s next meeting will be March 18, at 6 p.m. in room B-119 at Sidney High School.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the wrier at 937-538-4822.

