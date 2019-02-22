Students win snowman challenge

RUSSIA — What do you do when there’s now school (again)?
For students in the Russia Local School District, they donned their snow suits, winter coats, hats and mittens and created snowmen.
“During the snow day Wednesday, Russia Local School sent out a ‘Snowman Challenge; on social media and challenged our students to build the biggest and most creative snowmen,” said Superintendent Steve Rose.
The district received more than 40 entries for the contest. Students and staff voted for the entries during lunch Thursday.
Receiving honorable mention for the snowman contest were senior Michael, freshman Samuel, and third-grader Sophia York, children of Mike and Maria York.
The award for the Largest Snowman was created by a group of Junior boys. They are Alex and Ajay Seger, sons of Aaron and Missy Seger; Mason Dapore, son of Kerry and Holly Dapore; Andrew Deloye, son of Ron and Pam Deloye, Caleb Monnin, son of Kathy Thompkins and Alex Monnin, and Dawson Luthman, son of James and Dawn Luthman.
A Russia snowman received honorable mention. It was created by eighth-grader CeCe, sixth-grader Vince, fourth-grader Celeste and first grader Augie Borchers, children of Shane and Angel Borchers; and ninth-grader Sophie, seventh-grader Felix, fourth-grader Hazel, second-grader Ruby and preschooler Henry Francis, children of parents Josh and Jana Francis
The award for Most Creative Snowman was created by eighth-graders Graci and Kayli McClenen Grade, daughters of Jessica and Chad McClenen; and freshman Lauren Borchers, daughter of Dave and Nicki Borchers.