Students win snowman challenge

RUSSIA — What do you do when there’s now school (again)?

For students in the Russia Local School District, they donned their snow suits, winter coats, hats and mittens and created snowmen.

“During the snow day Wednesday, Russia Local School sent out a ‘Snowman Challenge; on social media and challenged our students to build the biggest and most creative snowmen,” said Superintendent Steve Rose.

The district received more than 40 entries for the contest. Students and staff voted for the entries during lunch Thursday.