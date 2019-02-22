Anna Schools renovation project underway

ANNA — The Anna Schools began 2018 with a strong financial forecast and considerable general fund carryover balance. The schools are well positioned for financial fluctuations that occur as the economy inevitably changes, funding formulas are adjusted and the district enters into a major renovation project. The Anna Schools are well prepared for the foreseeable future.

“In the summer of 2018 construction began in the middle school and high school in the renovation project that will take place district wide,” said Superintendent Andy Bixler. “This $20,000,000 facilities renovation project is in partnership with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission. The state will supply $8,700,000 with local taxpayers paying the rest. The Schools have partnered with the architectural firm of BSHM and Robertson is serving as the construction manager on the project. Upon the return to school in the fall, sixth and seventh grades have held classes in the ‘swing building’ as nearly all students and staff have been displaced from their normal classroom at one time or another in 2018.”

Bixler’s report continues

The renovation includes a complete overhaul of mechanical systems, technology infrastructure and fire alarms in both the elementary and middle school/high school. In the older sections of the MS/HS, air conditioning will be added along with replacement of ventilation, plumbing and electrical systems. While the theme of the project is to take care of our existing facilities by adding 30-40 years to their useful life, there will be some things added as new to the buildings. The district is planning for a more modern day security system which includes modifications to allow for secure entry through the building office during school days in both building as well as full coverage with security cameras.

Additionally, in the MS/HS there will be major improvements to the special education resource room and the kitchen. A new, more pronounced entrance is planned for the MS/HS and the district plans to convert two smaller classrooms into a new science lab. The project in the Middle School and High School has been divided into six phases. At the end of 2018, phase three was returned to the school and phase four construction has begun. Renovations to Anna Elementary are planned for the upcoming summer.

In August, the new State Report Card was released. The Anna schools earned a “B” in the overall district rating, Achievement and Progress and an “A” in Graduation Rate and Gap Closing. The Anna students once again showed that they were prepared for new challenges. Both progress and improvement are evident. This is a credit to our high performing students, dedicated staff and supportive parents.