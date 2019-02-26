Sheets Fund sets application deadline

BOTKINS — Botkins area organizations interested in applying for a grant from the Louise Sheets charitable fund may submit an application on or before Thursday, March 7. The online grant application and guidelines are available at the Community Foundation of Shelby County website at www.commfoun.com. The site also has instructions helpful in completing a request.

Not-for-profits and governmental entities located within the Botkins School District or those who serve Botkins area residents are eligible to apply for some of the $45,000 in available grant money.

Last year’s grants supported equipment for the fire department and rescue service, youth activities, and capital improvements to the Community Park and athletic fields.

The Louise Sheets Fund is administered through The Community Foundation of Shelby County. For more information, contact The Community Foundation at 937-497-7800 or visit www.commfoun.com.