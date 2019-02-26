Portman, Brown to co-host service academy seminars

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, are encouraging Ohioans interested in 2020 admission to U.S. Military Service Academies to apply to each senator’s office for a congressional nomination.

“As a United States Senator, it is an honor and privilege every year to nominate a number of Ohio’s top young achievers for entry into one of our nation’s service academies,” said Portman. “Our nation has never had to look further than the Buckeye State to find those individuals who exhibit the sterling qualities of leadership, daring, and the sense of adventure needed to turn their biggest dreams into reality, and to rise to any occasion.”

“Ohio’s students have the integrity, courage, and knowledge needed to enroll in our nation’s prestigious military academies and I am honored to nominate students for this high honor,” said Brown. “These academies develop the next generation of leaders who will serve our country as military officers and national leaders.”

Each year, Portman and Brown nominate up to 10 students for each service academy: the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Interested students who meet the eligibility requirements should send their completed application packet to Portman’s Columbus office and to Brown’s Cleveland office no later than Sept. 20, 2019. The application process is time-intensive. Applicants should plan well in advance.

For more information or to request an application, please visit Portman’s website here. Inquiries can also be directed to Portman’s Academy Coordinator at the Columbus office 1-800-205-OHIO and to Brown’s Academy Coordinator at the Cleveland office 888-896-6446.

Portman and Brown will co-host 17 United States Service Academy Seminars throughout the state for all students who are interested in learning about the application processes.

Local meetings are planned for:

• Tuesday, March 12, 2019, Amos Memorial Public Library, Community Room, 230 E. North St., Sidney; 5:30 to 6 p.m., academy open house; 6 to 8 p.m., presentation.

• Tuesday, March 19, 2019, Xenia Community Library, second floor meeting room, 76 E. Market St., Xenia, academy open house; 6 to 8 p.m., presentation.