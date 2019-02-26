Nursery school to hold open house

SIDNEY — The Sidney Cooperative Nursery School will hold its annual spring open house on Sunday, March 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. All perspective parents and students are invited to attend. Students will be able to register for the 2019-2020 school year. Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the school, check out the classroom, ask questions and meet the teachers.

Whether your child is just beginning their preschool education, or finishing it up before starting kindergarten, the Co-Op has a class to fit their needs. The Nursery Class meets two half-days per week (Wednesday and Friday), with an optional third half-day that can be added on (Monday). The K-Prep Class meets three half-days per week (Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday). The K-Prep Class also offers an additional half-day to be added on to the Tuesday meeting day, which gives students the opportunity to eat lunch at school with their friends and be able to experience a “full” school day.

The available number of spots for each class are limited. The Co-Op has a tradition of keeping class sizes small so that each child is given a fair amount of attention. Each time a class meets, a parent helper is also in the classroom, thereby lowering the ratio of student to adult even more.

The Co-Op has two head teachers, two aides, and one reading specialist on the staff. Kristin Berlekamp and Jane Ulrich lead the classes with many years of experience with preschool-aged students in the classroom. Jeanne Fuller and Kim Sollmann offer support to the head teachers and aide in creating a productive learning environment. Karen Stockstill serves as the reading specialist and gives time weekly to the students individually and in small groups.

The Sidney Cooperative Nursery School has been providing early-childhood education to children aged 3-5 within the Sidney community for over 45 years. For additional information call the school at 937-492-9744, visit www.sidneycoop.com, or check out the Sidney Co-Op Facebook page. The school is located at 2220 N. Main Ave.