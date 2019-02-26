Altrusa scholarship deadline April 10

SIDNEY — The Altrusa International Inc. of Sidney has announced that scholarship applications are now available for its 2019 grants-in-aid.

The club has a history of awarding $1,000 scholarships.

Applicants must be gradating seniors of a Shelby County school, past graduates of a Shelby County school or a resident of Shelby County for the past five years. They must be enrolled in programs leading to a master’s, bachelor’s or associate degree.

Applications can be picked up from high school guidance counselors on downloaded at http://districtfive.altrusa.org./sidney/. Completed applications should be mailed to Altrusa International Inc. of Sidney, P.O. Box 2, Sidney, OH 45365 by April 10.

For information, email emiller025@woh.rr.com.