Two win in Americanism testing

SIDNEY — Two Sidney students have been named winners at the state level in the American Legion’s annual Americanism and Government test.

Jaden Humphrey, a sophomore at Sidney High School, and Emma Michael, a junior at Christian Academy Schools, are among the 18 state winners who are in Washington, D.C., this week to celebrate their achievement.

“It’s not unprecedented” to have two, local winners, said Steven Peltier, chairman of Americanism for Sidney American Legion Post No. 217, “but it shows the exceptional ability of our educators to teach Ameircanism and government. So we have to thank Brett Bickel at Sidney High School and Kelly Edwards at Christian Academy. They’re going a great job.”

Interested sophomores, juniors and seniors took the 50-question test, which was developed by the American Legion Department of Ohio.

The questions were multiple choice, true/false and fill-in-the-blank. In addition, 300-word essay is utilized in various judging levels as a tie-breaker.The tests were scored locally by Peltier, the highest scores were then compared to those of students in the county. Those highest scores were compared at a district level and the 84 district highest scores were sent to the state.

At the state level, the three boys and three girls who have the highest scores in each grade are awarded a five-day, all-expenses-paid trip to the nation’s capital.

There are about 65,000 students who take the test each year.

Two Sidney High School boys were selected as alternates in their respective grades. If one of the three state winners in either grade could not make the Washington trip, the alternate would be invited to go.

Jay Sherman is the 11th-grade alternate. Reece Fannon is the 12th-grade alternate.

