Deadline nears for scholarship applications

GREENVILLE — Mote & Associates Inc., Engineers and Land Surveyors, of Greenville, established a scholarship in October 2002 at a celebration to honor the founder of the firm, Richard Mote, for his 30 years of dedicated leadership and his passion for engineering and surveying.

The scholarship is for a commendable student seeking a post-high school education or enrolled in an accredited college program in the field of engineering, surveying, architecture or a closely related field of study.

High school and college undergraduate scholarship applications for the 2019-2020 academic year can be accessed and completed on-line at www.moteassociates.com; or may be requested by contacting the company office listed below.

Applications must be returned to the office of Mote & Associates Inc., 214 W. Fourth St., Greenville, OH by April 5. For information, call 937-548-7511 or email info@moteassociates.com.