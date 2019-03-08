Lehman boosters to raffle off new Mustang GT

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic High School Athletic Booster organization has announced plans to hold its first ever new car raffle.

Partnering with Buckeye Ford in Sidney, they will be giving away a new Ford Mustang GT (Premium) Fastback, with a maximum of 400 tickets to be sold (winner can choose the color). The approximate value of the car is $40,000, but the winner may opt for a cash prize of $25,000. In the event that the raffle ticket sales goal is not met, the raffle will go on, with the grand prize being a 50/50 cash giveaway. Cash prizes of $2,500 and $1,000 will also be made available for second and third prize winners.

The reverse raffle will take place at the 2019 Wing Fling on Saturday, March 23, at St. Patrick Parish Center in Troy, with doors opening at 6 p.m. (winner need not be present to win). According to the boosters, the Wing Fling has been an important fundraiser for their organization for many years, but the raffle will bring a new level of excitement to this year’s event. Wings will be donated by a number of area restaurants, and guests will have the opportunity to vote for winners in several categories. Canned beer will be included with the price of admission from 6 to 9 p.m. — after this time, donations for beer will be expected. To round out the entertainment, second round coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will be broadcast throughout the evening.

For complete contest rules and event details, please visit www.lehmanboosters.com. From this GiveSmart platform, you will be able to make a secure credit card transaction for raffle tickets ($200 each, includes one ticket to the Wing Fling) or for event tickets ($20 each for those who do not purchase a raffle ticket).

Lehman Catholic offers 18 competitive varsity sports programs that rely on the support of the booster organization to avoid “pay to play” fees, so that all students have the opportunity to play multiple sports.