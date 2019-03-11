Legion Auxiliary to award 4 grants

SIDNEY — The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 217 of Sidney will have four $500 grants available this year for area students.

To be eligible, the applicant must have completed one or more years at an accredited college. The person must have a father, mother, grandparent, stepparent or stepgrandparent be a member of the Sidney American Legion, the Auxiliary Unit 217 or the Sons of American Legion.

Applications will be available March 15, 2019, and must be completed and returned by May 1. Applications will be available at the post home, 1265 N. Fourth Ave., Sidney.