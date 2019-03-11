Coin club offers scholarships

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Coin Club has announced that March 30 is the deadline for students to apply for the club’s 2019 scholarships.

Two prizes will be awarded. First prize is $500 and a 2019 American Eagle silver dollar. Second prize is $300 and a 2019 American Eagle silver dollar.

Students must be graduating seniors at a Shelby County school or at the Upper Valley Career Center with a Shelby County school as a home school or be homeschooled in Shelby County and must be accepted by a college or university for the 2019 fall term to qualify.

To apply, students must submit an essay of 500 words or less, typed, single-spaced in standard English on the topic, “Will a cashless society mean the death of coins?” In addition, a cover sheet with the applicant’s name, address, home phone number and name of school must be included. Students should not put their names on the essays.

Applications should be sent to Gary Yates, 1142 Huron Court, Sidney, OH 45365. Winners will be notifed April 5 and will be expected to attend a meeting of the coin club, April 11, to read their essays.