School bells ring at new times for 2019-20 school year

Preschool registration underway
SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools is offering preschool to children ages 3-5. Preschool registration for the 2019-20 school year is now open.
“As educators, it is our goal to support the whole child by providing learning opportunities in all areas of development including social-emotional skills and academic foundations,” said Keith Helmlinger, principal of Whittier Early Childhood Center. “We strive to provide a fun, safe, and exciting culture that encourages students to take risks, problem-solve, and move toward independence.”
Preschool day
Sidney City Schools preschool at Whittier Early Childhood Center runs a morning and afternoon session Monday through Thursday and follows the district calendar for conferences, breaks, and holidays.
Morning session, 9 to 11:45 a.m.
Afternoon session, 1 to 3:45 p.m.
Curriculum
The philosophy of the program emphasizes developmentally-appropriate activities. The preschool has adopted the Creative Curriculum. The Creative Curriculum for Preschool is a comprehensive, research-based curriculum that features exploration and discovery as a way of learning. Through hands-on, project-based investigations, teachers will build children’s confidence, creativity, and critical thinking skills, and promote positive outcomes.
Within this context, children with disabilities receive play-based, individualized, developmentally appropriate interventions, including - and teacher-directed activities.
Tuition
The district welcomes children ages 3 to 5 years while offering a range of services free to children with a qualifying disability. Typically developing peers serve as models for appropriate behavior, social skills, and language/communication skills. Therefore, typically developing children (peer models) are enrolled on a tuition basis and must be toilet trained.
Full-pay tuition is $125 per month. There is a sliding scale for families based on family and income level. The tuition sliding scale chart can be found on the school’s website under Preschool at Whittier Childhood Center.
Eligibility
Children ages 3 to 5 years old living in the Sidney City School district who are determined eligible for special education services receive preschool free of charge. Typically developing peers (peer models) are welcome to attend preschool on a tuition basis with residency within the district not required.
Openings are limited and acceptance of typically developing children will be on a first come, first served basis with completed online registration, proper documentation, and paid fee.
Registration
Every child attending preschool must complete online registration using Final Forms sidney-oh.finalforms.com. Within two weeks of completion of online registration, bring the following pieces of information to Central Registration at the Board of Education Office at 750 S. Fourth Ave., Sidney.
• Child’s birth certificate
• Proof of residency - mortgage, lease/rental agreement, phone/water/utility bill, pay stub
• Proof of custody (as applicable)
• Proof of income (for Income Levels A-E) - pay stub, tax documents, award letters, child support received/paid
Registration fee
All typically developing children who take part in the preschool program will be asked to pay a registration fee of $25. Registration will be marked complete when forms online are fully submitted, required documentation is provided, and the registration fee is paid. This registration fee will support preschool programming and materials.
Medical and dental statements
Prior to the first day of school, every child must provide their immunization record and medical/dental statements. Immunizations must be up to date in accordance with state guidelines. Medical and dental statements must be signed by a doctor.
More information on Sidney City Schools Preschool at Whittier Early Childhood Center can be found at www.sidneycityschools.org/content/preschool.
SIDNEY — The hours students will be attending classes in the Sidney City School District has been established for the 2019-20 school year. The new times add 30 minutes to each school day and have been adjusted in conjunction with the reconfiguration of the district.
Preschool students will attend classes at Whittier Early Childhood Center. Two session are being planned: 9 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 3:45 p.m.
Emerson and Longfellow Primary Schools will be in session from 8:50 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. All kindergarten through second-grade students will attend class at one of the two buildings.
Northwood Elementary School, which will be home to students in third- and fourth-grades, will begin classes at 8:40 a.m. and will dismiss at 3:35 p.m.
Sidney Middle School students — grades five through eight — will be in class from 7:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sidney High School students will attend class from 7:25 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
Plans for moving classrooms and supplies are moving ahead, said Treasurer Mike Watkins.
“We have a master spreadsheet that we go through each meeting,” said Watkins of the committee who is overseeing the move.
As an item is completed, it’s turned to green on the spreadsheet.
Committee members include Superintendent Bob Humble, Watkins, Director of Curriculum Brooke Gessler, Student Services Coordinator Beth Abbott, Director of Special Education Chris Barr, Business Manager Jason McLain, Maintenance Supervisor Mike Shonk, Technology Specialist/Network Engineer John Michalos, Director of Communications Tiffany Rank and Principal Keith Helmlinger.
“It’s all moving pretty well,” said Watkins.
The group had been meeting every Friday but because so much preplanning is completed, they have started meeting every other Friday.
“There will be a lot of activity once the school year is over,” said Rank. “People will be able to see physical and visible changes then. Right now we’re in a holding pattern.”
Gessler said registration is now open for the Latch Key program and preschool.
“We are in the process of completing purchase of creative curriculum (for preschool) and are planning professional development,” said Gessler. “We hope to have that schedule set before the end of the school year.”
Watkins said there “behind the scene” work going on such as gathering boxes to move classrooms from one school to another. The district will be renting U-Haul trucks — one per building — for the move.
“It will probably take multiple days to move everything,” said Watkins. “The gymnasiums in each school will be the staging are to prep for the move. Everything will be marked with what building it’s going to.
“Typically during the summer, we move everything out of the classrooms to do deep cleaning,” said Watkins. “Once the boxes are in the receiving area in the new school, that’s where they will stay until the rooms are cleaned and the buildings are ready to be occupied again.”
Gessler said she’s still gathering information about the licensure some of the teachers might need once the start teaching preschool.
“We’re in communication with a college about a schedule and the cost of the classes,” said Gessler. “Some of the teachers will have to get CPR and CPI training and we’re going to work locally to get that.”
Humble said Abbott is still working closely with Shelby Hills so the transfer of the students goes smoothly.
“Keith (Helmlinger) has had inquiries from outside the district about bringing their kids to the preschool,” said Humble.
Reach the writer at937-538-4822.