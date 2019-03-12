School bells ring at new times for 2019-20 school year

Preschool registration underway

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools is offering preschool to children ages 3-5. Preschool registration for the 2019-20 school year is now open.

“As educators, it is our goal to support the whole child by providing learning opportunities in all areas of development including social-emotional skills and academic foundations,” said Keith Helmlinger, principal of Whittier Early Childhood Center. “We strive to provide a fun, safe, and exciting culture that encourages students to take risks, problem-solve, and move toward independence.”

Preschool day

Sidney City Schools preschool at Whittier Early Childhood Center runs a morning and afternoon session Monday through Thursday and follows the district calendar for conferences, breaks, and holidays.

Morning session, 9 to 11:45 a.m.

Afternoon session, 1 to 3:45 p.m.

Curriculum

The philosophy of the program emphasizes developmentally-appropriate activities. The preschool has adopted the Creative Curriculum. The Creative Curriculum for Preschool is a comprehensive, research-based curriculum that features exploration and discovery as a way of learning. Through hands-on, project-based investigations, teachers will build children’s confidence, creativity, and critical thinking skills, and promote positive outcomes.

Within this context, children with disabilities receive play-based, individualized, developmentally appropriate interventions, including - and teacher-directed activities.

Tuition

The district welcomes children ages 3 to 5 years while offering a range of services free to children with a qualifying disability. Typically developing peers serve as models for appropriate behavior, social skills, and language/communication skills. Therefore, typically developing children (peer models) are enrolled on a tuition basis and must be toilet trained.

Full-pay tuition is $125 per month. There is a sliding scale for families based on family and income level. The tuition sliding scale chart can be found on the school’s website under Preschool at Whittier Childhood Center.

Eligibility

Children ages 3 to 5 years old living in the Sidney City School district who are determined eligible for special education services receive preschool free of charge. Typically developing peers (peer models) are welcome to attend preschool on a tuition basis with residency within the district not required.

Openings are limited and acceptance of typically developing children will be on a first come, first served basis with completed online registration, proper documentation, and paid fee.

Registration

Every child attending preschool must complete online registration using Final Forms sidney-oh.finalforms.com. Within two weeks of completion of online registration, bring the following pieces of information to Central Registration at the Board of Education Office at 750 S. Fourth Ave., Sidney.

• Child’s birth certificate

• Proof of residency - mortgage, lease/rental agreement, phone/water/utility bill, pay stub

• Proof of custody (as applicable)

• Proof of income (for Income Levels A-E) - pay stub, tax documents, award letters, child support received/paid

Registration fee

All typically developing children who take part in the preschool program will be asked to pay a registration fee of $25. Registration will be marked complete when forms online are fully submitted, required documentation is provided, and the registration fee is paid. This registration fee will support preschool programming and materials.

Medical and dental statements

Prior to the first day of school, every child must provide their immunization record and medical/dental statements. Immunizations must be up to date in accordance with state guidelines. Medical and dental statements must be signed by a doctor.

More information on Sidney City Schools Preschool at Whittier Early Childhood Center can be found at www.sidneycityschools.org/content/preschool.