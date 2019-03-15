Students join Russia Readers 100 Club

RUSSIA — Russia Elementary School students are participating in a reading challenge this school year. Students have been challenged to read 100 or more days at home to become a member of the Russia Reader 100 Club.

Students who have become members of the club include kindergarten students Lauren O’Dell, Gus Bohman and Joseph Gibson; second-grader Jadyn Drees; third-grader Ava Bohman; and fourth-grade students Logan Fullenkamp, Peter York and Allie Meyer.