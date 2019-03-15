Democratic Women offer scholarship

SIDNEY — The Democratic Women Organization of Shelby County has announced that a $500 scholarship will be awarded to a local student who graduated from a Sidney or Shelby County high school.

The applicant must have successfully completed one year of college, university or trade school and plans to continue his or her education.

Political affiliation is not a consideration for the award. The deadline for receipt of applications is May 4.

Applications are available by calling 937-658-2032 or writing to Kathryn Lukey, 392 Ironwood Drive, Sidney, OH 45365.