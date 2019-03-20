Fishback to attend HOBY conference

SIDNEY — Brooke Fishback, a sophomore at Christian Academy Schools, has been selected to attend the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Conference in June.

Fishback was selected based on an essay submitted answering questions pertaining to her leadership skills and why she would appreciate the opportunity to attend the conference at Antioch College, where she will participate in seminars and meet with leaders to discuss present and future issues in the fields of education and government. The theme this year is “Superheroes In Disguise.”

This year marks the 25th anniversary for HOBY Seminar in Southwest Ohio. Fishback is sponsored by the Sidney Kiwanis Club. She is the daughter of the Rev. David and Becky Fishback, of Piqua.