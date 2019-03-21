Schmiesing Kiwanis March teen

SIDNEY — The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club has named Maria Schmiesing its March 2019 Teen of the Month.

Schmiesing is a senior at Lehman Catholic High School. She achieves a 4.0 GPA.

She is the daughter of Kevin and Anne Schmiesing, of Sidney.

Her academic activities, honors and awards include National Honor Society; College Credit Plus; First Honors; perfect attendance; Scholar Athlete Award; Best of Show-Xavier University Art Competition; Honorable Mention-Congressional Art Competition and St. Francis College Art Show; and state qualifier-Ohio Governor’s Art Show.

Her extra-curricular, community activities include being a McDonald’s cashier; participating in cross country, track, soccer, interact, musicals, Pro-Life Club, where she is vice president, Shelby County Right to Life, Holy Angels parishioner, and CYO. Her extra-curricular, community honors and awards include varsity track and cross country; MVP cross country; cross country regional qualifier; first team all-conference track and cross country; junior prom court.

Schmiesing plans to attend Franciscan University of Steubenville to study communication arts.