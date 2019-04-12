UVCC names Students of the Month

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center Student Services Director Matt Meyer has released the names of the Career Center’s High School Students-of-the-Month for March 2019. According to Meyer, students from each program named for the honor (Student-of-the-Month) to recognize extra effort and to encourage development of leadership, scholarship, citizenship and community service abilities throughout the year.

Local recipients for March were:

Anna: Justin Esser, Electrical Trades I.

Fairlawn: Allison Roush, Interactive Media II.

Fort Loramie: Seth Barga, Computer Information Technology II.

Houston: Paige Stephens, Cosmetology II (English).

Jackson Center: Zackary Wagner, Electronics II (Student Assistance Center – English).

Russia: Jared Westfall, Design & Digital Print Technologies II.

Sidney: Jersain Brux, Design & Digital Print Technologies II (English); Kierstyn Delafuente, Early Childhood Education & Care II; Ivan Dishon, Cosmetology I; Mya Henderson, Cosmetology II; Taylor Williams, Medical Careers Academy II (Sociology).