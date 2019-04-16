Edison State opens food cabinets

PIQUA — Edison State Community College has established food cabinets at its Piqua and Greenville campuses.

In an effort to combat student hunger, the cabinets, dubbed “Charger Stations,” have recently been stocked with snack items for students to grab a quick bite to eat on their way to class or pick up ingredients for a meal later.

“In our daily interactions with students we know how many responsibilities they’re juggling and that money can be tight for many of them,” said Jessica Chambers, dean of student affairs at Edison State. “It might not be all the time that students need access to the Charger Station, but life happens, so we want to give them an opportunity to have something to eat so they can focus on their education.”

Cabinets are currently stocked with cereal, cookies, granola bars, chips, tuna snack packs, nuts, fruit, crackers, pasta, pasta sauce, vegetables, macaroni and cheese and ready-to-eat soup. Plans to expand offerings are dependent upon student needs. The food is free for the taking and students may help themselves during regular hours of operation.

“We look for all the different ways that we might be able to help and support students while they’re here and this was just one way for the whole college community to contribute and get involved,” added Chambers. “The Charger Station has been well-received in its first week. Moving forward we want to take an approach to ensure this initiative is sustainable to give our students the best opportunity for success. We also want to hear from students about any other needs they may have. It’s all about helping them to succeed.”

The Charger Station is currently operating solely on donations. For information on how to donate items and a list of items to donate to the Charger Station, call 937-778-7854.