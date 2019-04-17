Stangel wins Ayers Scholarship

HOUSTON — The 2019 Scott Ayers Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Houston High School senior Lena Stangel, daughter of Karen and Jason Stangel.

The $500 grant was awarded during the annual Houston-UVCC FFA Chapter banquet, March 31.

While at Houston, Stangel was involved in band and the school play, and she is the Houstonian yearbook editor. She was an active member in the FFA chapter, in which she participated in Cardboard City, attended state and national conventions, and was a member of the Food Science and Ag Communications teams. She plans to attend Ohio University to study strategic communications.

The scholarship was created in memory of Scott Ayers in 2005. Ayers was a member of the Houston FFA chapter and had a life-long love of agriculture. The scholarship was presented for its final time by his son, Logan, and his daughter, Shelby, who served as the chapter’s 2018-2019 president.