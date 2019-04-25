Edison State students join NSLS

PIQUA — Heidi Bundy, Robert Perkins Jr. and Reece Pitchford, of Sidney, and Lanessa Sharp, of Minster, were among 22 students inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) at Edison State Community College during the spring semester.

Edison State Chapter Adviser and faculty member William Loudermilk led the induction ceremony and Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson delivered a keynote address.

Students are initially invited to join the society based on academic criteria. To achieve induction into the society, members had to attend orientation, Leadership Training Day, three speaker broadcasts, and three Success Networking Team meetings. They had to acquire the minimum of 12 hours of leadership training.

Loudermilk is confident that the newly inducted members will give participants a leading edge in the workforce.

“It was great to see these students learn about success and leadership throughout the past year,” said Loudermilk. “The NSLS program does an excellent job of teaching about setting and achieving goals and a great job building community and relationships among Edison State students.”

The Edison State Chapter honored Customer Service Specialist Maura Felts, Library Director Lisa Hoops and Librarian Becky Telford with NSLS service awards for their support throughout the year. Larson, Provost Chris Spradlin and Dean of Professional and Technical Programs Dr. Tony Human were made honorary members of the NSLS. Associate Professor of History Amanda Bylczynski, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering Tom Looker and Assistant Professor of English Dustin Wenrich were honored by NSLS with the Excellence in Teaching awards.

The mission of the National Society of Leadership and Success is to build leaders who make a better world. The NSLS is an organization that helps people discover and achieve their goals. The NSLS offers life-changing lectures from the nation’s leading presenters and a community where like-minded, success-oriented individuals come together and help one another succeed. The NSLS also serves as a powerful force of good in the greater community by encouraging and organizing action to better the world.