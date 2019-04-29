‘Singin’ in the Rain’ at Christian Academy

SIDNEY — Christian Academy Schools, 2151 W. Russell Road, will present the Broadway Jr. production, “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.,” Friday and Saturday, May 3-4, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for children, and may be purchased at Christian Academy Schools in advance or at the door. For information, call 492-7556.

Based on the 1952 movie of the same name, “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.” takes place in Hollywood during the last days of the silent movie era. The story follows Don Lockwood, one half of the blockbuster celebrity silent movie star couple, Lockwood and Lamont, and the extreme measures taken when his co-star’s high-pitched and nasal voice threatens the duo’s successful transition into talking pictures.

“Singin’ In The Rain Jr.” is adapted from the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film, named the No. 1 best movie musical of all time by the American Film Institute, by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures Inc. The show features a book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green and songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed.

In silent movies and in the tabloids, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are the perfect couple, but behind the scenes Lockwood has no feeling for his vapid co-star. Meanwhile, Lamont’s squeaky voice might be the end of the duo’s career in talking pictures without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her.

Don Lockwood will be played by Isaiah Abbott, son of Steve and Doris Abbott, of Sidney. Kathy Selden will be played by Junior Melody Joines, daughter of Andrew and Maureen Joines, of Sidney. Cosmo Brown is portrayed by Zach Baughman, son of Robert and Kristina Baughman, of Piqua. Lina Lamont is performed by Laurel Chalfant, daughter of Wayne Chalfant and Jennifer Chalfant. The show is directed by Maureen Joines, choreographed by Noah Joines and the pit orchestra is directed by John Streb.